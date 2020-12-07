Alexa
No. 1 Gonzaga pauses basketball competition through Dec. 14

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 08:33
West Virginia and Gonzaga play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga was schedul...

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Top-ranked Gonzaga paused basketball competition Sunday through Dec. 14 because of COVID-19.

On Saturday in Indianapolis, less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off against No. 2 Baylor, the game was called off because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.

Gonzaga last played Wednesday night in Indianapolis, beating No. 11 West Virginia to improve to 3-0.

The pause in competition wiped out scheduled home games Tuesday against Tarleton State, Thursday against Southern University, Saturday against Northern Arizona and Dec. 14 against Idaho.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:50 GMT+08:00

