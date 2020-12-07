Alexa
Foster rallies Wyoming to 76-73 win over Oregon State

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 08:07
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Kenny Foster scored 19 points and Wyoming closed the game with a 10-2 run in the last 1:34 to rally for a 76-73 win over Oregon State on Sunday.

The Cowboys (3-1) were down 72-66 when Hunter Thompson hit a 3-pointer with 1:34 to play. Foster followed up with a layup and then Marcus Williams converted a turnover into a layup for a 73-72 lead with 30 seconds to play.

Foster contributed two free throws at the 16 second mark before each time went 1 of 2 from the line in the last 11 seconds.

Warith Alatishe missed a final 3-point attempt for the Beavers (2-2), who missed their last five shots and went 2-for-16 over the last 12:48.

Jeremiah Oden added 15 points and Xavier DuSell 14 for the Cowboys.

Ethan Thompson scored 20 points and Dearon Tucker added 16 for the Beavers, who shot 24% in the second half, going 1 of 7 behind the arc.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:49 GMT+08:00

