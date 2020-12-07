Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams Jr. leads St. John’s past Stony Brook 89-66

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 08:24
Williams Jr. leads St. John’s past Stony Brook 89-66

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Williams Jr. matched his career high with 21 points and added six steals as St. John’s defeated Stony Brook 89-66 on Sunday to close out its nonconference schedule.

Williams scored nine as the Red Storm closed the first half on a 22-2 run, coming from six points down and taking the lead for good. Stony Brook had four turnovers and four missed 3-pointers in that five-minute stretch.

Sophomore Julian Champagnie added 16 points for St. John’s (4-1). Isaih Moore added 12 points and seven rebounds. The Red Storm have defeated Stony Brook all nine times the teams have met, Sunday was the first meeting since 2009.

St. John's shot 57% for the game (33-of-58), the best shooting percentage in the Mike Anderson era

Mouhamadou Gueye had 15 points for the Seawolves (1-2). Frankie Policelli added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Juan Felix Rodriguez had 11 points.

St. John's had 18 steals, scoring 33 points off 29 Seawolves turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ