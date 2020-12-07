Alexa
Vikings lose Kendricks; Arnette, Gore suffer concussions

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/07 08:28
The Minnesota Vikings lost 2019 All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks to an aggravated calf injury in warmups prior to their 27-24 overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Vikings’ improving defense still came up big, forcing four takeaways.

Kendricks had been on the injury report during the week with a calf injury.

There were a number of injuries in the Las Vegas Raiders’ last-second, 31-28 victory against the winless New York Jets.

Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette and Jets running back Frank Gore both suffered concussions when they collided helmet-to-helmet on the game’s second play. Arnette left last week’s game at Atlanta with a concussion, but returned to practice during the week.

Raiders safety Jeff Heath left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Jets guard Greg Van Roten and safety Ashtyn Davis both left with foot injuries.

In other injury news:

— Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson left with a leg injury in the first half of New Orleans’ 21-16 win over Atlanta. He was starting in place of Janoris Jenkins, who missed the game with a knee injury.

— Falcons safety Riccardo Allen suffered a concussion in the second half.

— The Lions lost right tackle Tyrell Crosby (ankle), cornerback Mike Ford (back) and safety C.J. Moore (ankle) in a 34-30 win against Chicago.

— Bears tight end J.P. Holtz hurt his shoulder.

— Colts right tackle Le’Raven Clark was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter of a 26-20 win against the Texans.

— Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown sustained a concussion in the first quarter.

— Dolphins guard Ereck Flowers (left ankle) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest) were knocked out of Miami’s 19-7 win against Cincinnati.

— Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams (right knee) was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander also left the game.

— Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was checked for a concussion in a 41-35 win against Tennessee.

