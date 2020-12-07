Alexa
Brown scores 18, Michigan uses big 2nd-half run to beat UCF

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 07:47
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Chaundee Brown scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, Hunter Dickinson had 14 points and seven rebounds and Michigan used a 20-0 second-half run to beat Central Florida 80-58 on Sunday.

Michigan went on a 22-4 run to end the first half to take a 38-34 lead, and Brown scored the first eight points of the big second-half run. Brown made three 3-pointers in the 20-0 spurt as the Wolverines outscored UCF 42-24 in the second half.

Brown, a Wake Forest transfer, was 7-of-12 shooting to lead three Michigan players off the bench with double-digit scoring as the reserves finished with 49 points.

Terrance Williams II and Eli Brooks, both non-starters, scored 10 points apiece for Michigan (4-0). Dickinson reached double-figure scoring for the fourth straight game.

Michigan has scored at least 80 points in all four games this season, entering averaging 87.

Brandon Mahan led UCF (1-1) with 21 points, and Isaiah Adams added 11 points. The Knights, who were supposed to open the season against Oklahoma until it was canceled for COVID-19 isues, beat Auburn 63-55 in their opener on Monday.

