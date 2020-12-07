Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wynter, Okros lift Drexel over Coppin State 69-54

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 06:41
Wynter, Okros lift Drexel over Coppin State 69-54

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Camren Wynter had 15 points to lead five Drexel players in double figures as the Dragons defeated Coppin State 69-54 on Sunday, pushing their win streak to three games.

Mate Okros added 14 points for the Dragons (3-1). James Butler chipped in 12, T.J. Bickerstaff scored 10 and Zach Walton had 10. Butler also had nine rebounds, while Bickerstaff posted eight rebounds.

Koby Thomas had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (0-3). Anthony Tarke added 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ