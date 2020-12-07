Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

43-year-old Angela Stanford wins her home LPGA Tour event

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 06:24
Angela Stanford waves to volunteers after making a birdie on the 17th hole during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tourn...
Angela Stanford plays a shot from the 17th fairway during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Tex...
Jin Young Ko, left, of South Korea, fist-bumps Angela Stanford, center, on the 18th green after completing the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of A...
Angela Stanford hugs her mom, Nan Stanford, following the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, ...
Angela Stanford reacts on the 18th green after missing a par putt during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in ...
LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament winner Angela Stanford holds the champion's trophy on the 18th green in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, ...
Angela Stanford, right, plans her shot from the 17th fairway with her caddie during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tou...
Mike King, left, CEO of Volunteers of America, fist-bumps LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament champion Angela Stanford, right, followin...

Angela Stanford waves to volunteers after making a birdie on the 17th hole during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tourn...

Angela Stanford plays a shot from the 17th fairway during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Tex...

Jin Young Ko, left, of South Korea, fist-bumps Angela Stanford, center, on the 18th green after completing the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of A...

Angela Stanford hugs her mom, Nan Stanford, following the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, ...

Angela Stanford reacts on the 18th green after missing a par putt during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in ...

LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament winner Angela Stanford holds the champion's trophy on the 18th green in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, ...

Angela Stanford, right, plans her shot from the 17th fairway with her caddie during the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tou...

Mike King, left, CEO of Volunteers of America, fist-bumps LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament champion Angela Stanford, right, followin...

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Volunteers of America Classic.

The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club.

“It’s pretty cool since my parents have never seen my win in person,” Stanford said. “It was fun to have my dad walking around the whole time and then mom at the end. I know there are going to be a lot of people giving me grief because I did it during a COVID year and nobody could come out. But to have my parents here, that was a pretty big deal.”

Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was fifth at 4 under after a 70.

Anna Nordqvist (70) and Charley Hull (71) were 3 under.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ