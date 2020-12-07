Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Missouri improves to 3-0 for 1st time since 2013-14 season

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 06:05
Missouri improves to 3-0 for 1st time since 2013-14 season

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Mark Smith scored 19 points, Kobe Brown and Dru Smith each added 14 and Missouri beat Wichita State 72-62 on Sunday for its first 3-0 start to a season since 2013-14.

Missouri played with the lead or was tied for all but 45 seconds in its first two games. That included No. 21 Oregon. Against Wichita State, the Tigers trailed 2-0 but tied it on a basket by Brown, and a Jeremiah Tilmon dunk gave Missouri the lead, 4-2, for good.

Smith scored seven points during an 11-0 run to give Missouri a 49-33 lead early in the second half, and the Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way.

Brown grabbed seven rebounds, Mark Smith had six and Dru Smith dished out four assists for Missouri (3-0).

The win over the Ducks on Wednesday was the Tigers’ first victory over an AP Top 25 team away from home since beating No. 12 Illinois on December 22, 2012.

Tyson Etienne and Clarence Jackson scored 14 points apiece for Wichita State (1-1). Alterique Gilbert had 13 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Dexter Dennis added nine points and seven boards.

Mizzou is 4-0 all-time against Wichita State — with the series’ previous game coming in 1951.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ