Stanford tops NC A&T 78-46 behind da Silva's 26 points

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 06:19
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored a season-high 26 points and Stanford pulled away in the second half on Sunday for a 78-46 win over North Carolina A&T.

While playing its first three games against Power 5 opponents in Asheville, North Carolina, the Cardinal added a fourth contest in the state, making their first visit to a historical black college.

Stanford (2-2) had 11 different players score and 15 see action. Ziaire Williams contributed a career-high 10 rebounds.

The Cardinal led 31-23 at the half as both teams had trouble finding the range. However, Stanford improved from 33% in the first half to 49% in the second to pull away.

The Cardinal raced to a 20-3 lead before the Aggies scrapped back. But Stanford pushed the lead to 25 barely five minutes into the second half.

North Carolina A&T (2-4) shot 26% in the first half and 31% in the second, when the Aggies went 1 of 13 from 3-point range, finishing 4 of 25 from distance.

Harry Morrice scored 10 points for the Aggies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

