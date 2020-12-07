Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 04:30
Western Kentucky tops Charlotte 37-19 in rare Sunday contest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome had 218 yards passing with a touchdown and 60 yards rushing, Brayden Narveson made two field goals over 45 yards and the Hilltoppers beat Charlotte 37-19 in a rare Sunday contest.

Western Kentucky scored the first 17 points of the game in some unconventional ways. Special teams player A.J. Brathwaite Jr. recovered a botched punt attempt in the end zone and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith gathered a loose ball in the end zone after a fumble by teammate Gaej Walker.

Narveson connected on field goals from 33, 46 and 49 yards — boosting his season total to 13-of-14 makes.

Walker added 98 yards on the ground for Western Kentucky (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA). Pigrome was 18-of-27 passing and he carried it eight times.

Chris Reynolds passed for 205 yards with two touchdowns for Charlotte (2-4, 2-2). Two of Micaleous Elder's four catches were for touchdowns.

The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 and bumped to Tuesday, Dec. 1 but was unable to be played. It was WKU's second Sunday game in program history — with the first against Arkansas State in the 1952 Refrigerator Bowl.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:44 GMT+08:00

