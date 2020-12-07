Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Transfer leads No. 24 Michigan women past Wright State 82-59

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 04:03
Transfer leads No. 24 Michigan women past Wright State 82-59

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Junior transfer Leigha Brown scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Naz Hillmon added a double-double and No. 24 Michigan rolled to an 82-59 win over Wright State on Sunday.

Brown, who led Nebraska in scoring last season, helped the Wolverines (4-0) get off to a strong start by hitting all four of her shots in the first quarter. She scored nine points and the lead was 26-16.

Hillmon, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, scored 11 points in the second quarter, including the last eight to push the halftime lead to 48-27. Brown, a 6-foot-1 wing out of Indiana, also had seven rebounds.

Michigan lost nine points off its lead in a cold third quarter but still finished at 49% shooting for the game. The Wolverines were 7 of 15 from 3-point range and went 19 of 26 from the foul line.

Wright State (0-2), which got 17 points from Angel Baker, shot 31%, going 1 of 18 from distance and 10 of 19 from the line.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ