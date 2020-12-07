Alexa
NZ allrounder Mitchell fined for audible obscenity

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 03:09
New Zealand's Ross Taylor, third right, shales hands with Kane Williamson as they walk off after their innings and 134 run win over the West Indies on...
New Zealand's Captain Kane Williamson, left, is congratulated by West Indies' coach Phil Simmons after New Zealand won by an innings and 134 runs on d...

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand allrounder Daryl Mitchell has been fined 15% of his match fee for using an audible obscenity against the West Indies during the first cricket test which ended on Sunday in Hamilton.

In addition, one demerit point was added to Mitchell’s disciplinary record.

On the third day of the match, in the 62nd over of West Indies’ first innings, West Indies captain Jason Holder was running between wickets and passed close to Mitchell, who uttered an obscenity.

New Zealand-based match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the penalty. Mitchell pleaded guilty without a need for a formal hearing.

The Level 1 offence carried a maximum penalty of 50% of the players’ match fee and two demerit points.

New Zealand won the test by an innings and 134 runs. The second of the two-test series starts on Friday in Wellington.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:42 GMT+08:00

