The Latest: Bulls' Temple says he's recovering from virus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/07 02:28
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Garrett Temple of the Chicago Bulls says he's recovering from COVID-19.

The guard and forward says he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Nov. 28 and is isolating in a Chicago hotel. He is mostly symptom-free after experiencing a headache and fatigue as well as some congestion, shortness of breath and a cough, though he did not lose his taste or smell.

Temple hopes to return to the Bulls’ facility midweek.

Through contact tracing, Temple believes he contracted the virus at a family Thanksgiving gathering in Louisiana.

“Most of my family did not get it, which is good,” he said. “My dad, my mom, nobody over 60, nobody with underlying conditions has it, which is great. My wife and my son are both negative, which is great.”

Temple has averaged 6.4 points for nine teams since entering the NBA in 2010. He signed a one-year contract with Chicago after spending last season with Brooklyn.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:42 GMT+08:00

