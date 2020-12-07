Alexa
The Latest: Chad Johnson ready to pay Titans receiver's fine

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/07 01:35
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs back an onside kick for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL fo...

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs back an onside kick for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL fo...

The Latest on Week 13 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

12:30 p.m.

The former NFL wide receiver also known as Ochocinco is in Nashville and apparently a big fan of Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Chad Johnson wore Brown’s No. 11 jersey to Tennessee’s game with the Browns on Sunday, and the second-year receiver signed the jersey for Johnson before the game. Brown shared on social media Friday that he was fined $7,000 for tossing a ball into the stands last week after scoring a touchdown off an onside kick.

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowl receiver known for his TD celebrations during his 11 seasons in the NFL, noticed.

He wrote to Brown's post to throw the ball to him Sunday during the Browns-Titans game and he'd take care of the fine. Johnson repeated that message after getting his Brown jersey signed. He wrote on Twitter that Brown is throwing him the football in the stands after scoring against the Browns.

“I’m paying the fine,” Johnson wrote.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:41 GMT+08:00

