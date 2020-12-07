Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Alex Morgan scores 1st goal for Tottenham from penalty spot

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 01:19
Tottenham Hotspur Women's Alex Morgan, 3rd right, celebrates scoring her side's third goal of the game against Brighton and Hove Albion during their F...
Tottenham Hotspur Women's Alex Morgan scores her side's third goal of the game against Brighton and Hove Albion, during their FA Women's Super League ...
Brighton and Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan in action during their FA Women's Super League soccer match at T...

Tottenham Hotspur Women's Alex Morgan, 3rd right, celebrates scoring her side's third goal of the game against Brighton and Hove Albion during their F...

Tottenham Hotspur Women's Alex Morgan scores her side's third goal of the game against Brighton and Hove Albion, during their FA Women's Super League ...

Brighton and Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan in action during their FA Women's Super League soccer match at T...

LONDON (AP) — Alex Morgan scored her first goal for Tottenham in a 3-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday as the London club won its first match of the Women’s Super League season.

The American World Cup winner, who made her Tottenham debut last month, scored her team's third goal from a penalty in the 84th minute.

Tottenham opened the scoring when Morgan was fouled and Kerys Harrop swung the free kick into the top left-hand corner of the goal in the 11th minute.

Brighton leveled from a 33rd-minute penalty after Allana Kennedy’s high foot caught Brighton’s Aileen Whelan. Inessa Kaagman fired powerfully inside the right post to make it 1-1.

In the 63rd minute, Angela Addison took the ball past two Brighton players and the goalkeeper to slot into the bottom right-hand corner and brilliantly restore Spurs’ lead.

Morgan is among a group of American players to have moved to English soccer for this season, with Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at Manchester City, and Tobin Heath and Christen Press at Manchester United.

Tottenham has six points after eight rounds.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ