Jamie Vardy clinches Leicester's win at Sheffield United

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 01:05
Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Le...
Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Le...

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Jamie Vardy scored in the 90th minute to give Leicester a 2-1 victory at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The striker kept his cool when through one-on-one and beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a confident right-foot finish.

Ayoze Perez marked his first Premier League start since Oct. 18 with the opening goal for Leicester, before Oli McBurnie immediately equalized with what was his first goal of the season.

But Vardy gave Brendan Rodgers’ side a first victory in five games in all competitions and a first in three Premier League matches, moving Leicester to within a point of leader Chelsea.

For the Blades, it was more misery. Chris Wilder’s side has made the worst ever start to a Premier League season and remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with only one point from 11 matches.

While some Premier League stadiums have been allowed 2,000 fans back in this weekend, Sheffield is subject to more stringent coronavirus restrictions, which means spectators are still prohibited.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

