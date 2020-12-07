Dolphins' Tagovailoa set to start against Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22... Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Miami rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is active, and barring a late setback in warmups, he’s expected to start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa missed last week’s game at the Jets and has been limited in practice the past two weeks with a sore thumb on his throwing hand.

Ryan Fitzpatrick started last week for Tagovailoa, who is 3-1 as a starter this year.

The Bengals placed defensive end Amani Bledsoe on the reserve-COVID-19 list, and promoted defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie as a COVID-19 replacement.

In Houston, Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is out after he had surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor. Texans running back David Johnson is active after missing three games with a concussion.

The Tennessee Titans get wide receiver Adam Humphries back after he missed four straight games with a concussion. The Browns are without cornerback Denzel Ward, and Kevin Johnson will start in his place. The Titans only had to scratch four players with rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was suspended for this game after Tennessee already had declared him out because of an illness.

The Raiders will be without leading rusher Josh Jacobs (ankle) and safety Johnathan Abram (knee) were sidelined against the winless Jets. Both had already been ruled out Friday for the game.

Las Vegas got defensive end Clelin Ferrell back after he missed two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He practiced all week.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift is inactive because of an illness. Swift, the team’s second-leading rusher with 331 yards on the ground, was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday.

Detroit receiver Kenny Golladay missed his fifth consecutive game with a hip injury.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and wide receiver Allen Robinson are active for the Bears. Hicks missed last weekend’s 41-25 loss at Green Bay with a hamstring injury. Robinson was questionable with a knee injury.

The Jaguars are down starting cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles) and two linebackers because of hamstring injuries, Kamalei Correa and Dakota Allen as they face the Vikings.

Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (knee) went on injured reserve. Wide receiver Chris Conley (hip), safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) are all active after being listed as questionable.

For the Vikings, rookie defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back) is out for the first time this season. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. (back) misses his third game out of the last four. Right guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) returns to the starting lineup from a two-game absence. Backup running back Alexander Mattison is out with an illness.

___

CINCINNATI-MIAMI

Bengals: K Austin Seibert, C B.J. Finney, G Alex Redmond, G Keaton Sutherland, OT Fred Johnson

Dolphins: RB-WR Malcolm Perry, RB Salvon Ahmed, RB DeAndre Washington, T Adam Pankey, DT Benito Jones

___

INDIANAPOLIS-HOUSTON

Colts: DE Ben Banogu, T Anthony Castonzo, QB Jacob Eason, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Dezmon Patmon, P Rigoberto Sanchez, S Khari Willis.

Texans: QB Josh McCown, RB C.J. Prosise, T Charlie Heck, G Hjalte Froholdt, WR Isaiah Coulter, DE Nate Orchard, DT Andrew Brown.

___

CLEVELAND-TENNESSEE

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, WR KhaDarel Hodge, CB Denzel Ward, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Tedric Thompson, DE Joe Jackson.

Titans: CB Adoree Jackson, TE Jonnu Smith, DL Larrell Murchison, WR Nick Westbrook.

___

LAS VEGAS-NEW YORK JETS

Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs, S Johnathan Abram, DE Carl Nassib, CB Isaiah Johnson, G John Simpson, QB Nathan Peterman

Jets: WR Vyncint Smith, OL Cameron Clark, OL Jimmy Murray, TE Ross Travis, QB James Morgan

___

DETROIT-CHICAGO

Lions: QB David Blough, WR Kenny Golladay, CB Jeff Okudah, RB D’Andre Swift, DL Da’Shawn Hand, DE Austin Bryant.

Bears: RB Artavis Pierce, OL Lachavious Simmons, NT Daniel McCullers, WR Riley Ridley, OLB James Vaughters.

___

JACKSONVILLE-MINNESOTA

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, CB Sidney Jones IV, LB Dakota Allen, LB Kamalei Correa, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert

Vikings: WR Tajaé Sharpe, RB Alexander Mattison, S Curtis Riley, CB Dylan Mabin, T Oli Udoh, TE Irv Smith Jr., DE D.J. Wonnum

___

NEW ORLEANS-ATLANTA

Saints: DE Marcus Davenport, RB Ty Montgomery, CB Janoris Jenkins, WR Deonte Harris, QB Trevor Siemian, CB Grant Haley, TE Garrett Griffin, DT Malcolm Roach

Falcons: RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, CB Tyler Hall, G James Carpenter, DT Deadrin Senat

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL