Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

England wins dramatic Autumn Nations Cup final in overtime

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 00:38
England's Owen Farrell misses a kick to win the game during the Autumn Nations Cup final rugby union international match between England and France at...
England's Owen Farrell, right, reacts with Tom Curry after kicking a penalty to win the game during the Autumn Nations Cup final rugby union internati...
England's Owen Farrell, center, reacts after kicking a penalty to win the game during the Autumn Nations Cup final rugby union international match bet...

England's Owen Farrell misses a kick to win the game during the Autumn Nations Cup final rugby union international match between England and France at...

England's Owen Farrell, right, reacts with Tom Curry after kicking a penalty to win the game during the Autumn Nations Cup final rugby union internati...

England's Owen Farrell, center, reacts after kicking a penalty to win the game during the Autumn Nations Cup final rugby union international match bet...

LONDON (AP) — England avoided a monumental upset when it overcame France 22-19 in sudden-death extra time to win a drama-filled Autumn Nations Cup final on Sunday.

England was the red-hot favorite just five weeks after pipping France to the Six Nations title. It had 10 times the experience, and home advantage at Twickenham.

But a young France team of second and third stringers led for 65 minutes until the last minute of regulation time when England pulled out a converted try from a lineout drive to tie the score at 19-19.

That forced the final into 20 extra minutes of sudden death, with the first to score the winner.

England captain Owen Farrell had the first chance in the second minute, but his penalty kick from out front spun off the right post.

France tried setting up replacement flyhalf Louis Carbonel for a dropped goal but 12 phases in England’s half ended up with a penalty conceded.

In the second half of extra time, England's George Ford kicked into the left corner, France wing Alivereti Raka couldn't escape and Maro Itoje tied up the ruck to force a penalty.

After missing four penalties from seven goalkicks, Farrell lined up the penalty on the French 22 in from the left touch in the 96th minute and hit it straight through to crown England champion of the eight-team tournament that replaced the canceled end-of-year tours.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ