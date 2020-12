LONDON (AP) — England has beaten France 22-19 in extra time to win the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday.

___

England 22 (Luke Cowan-Dickie try; Owen Farrell conversion 4 penalties, Elliot Daly penalty), France 19 (Matthieu Jalibert try; Jalibert conversion, 2 penalties, Louis Carbonel 2 penalties). HT: 6-13