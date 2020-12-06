Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 23:31
Udinese-Atalanta game postponed due to flooded field

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Atalanta’s Italian league match at Udinese was postponed on Sunday because of a flooded field.

There has been heavy rain in the Udine area in northeast Italy. The match was scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time but was initially delayed pending another pitch inspection half an hour later.

However, after a second check with the referee and the captains of both teams, it was decided to postpone the match.

No new date has been announced but, with Atalanta involved in the Champions League and two midweek Serie A rounds coming up before the winter break, the earliest the match could be played is January.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:39 GMT+08:00

