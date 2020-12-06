Alexa
Kenya's Kandie sets men's world half marathon record

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 22:33
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie broke the men's world half marathon record in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Kandie won the 21-kilometer (13-mile) race in 57 minutes, 32 seconds, bettering the previous mark established by Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019 by 29 seconds.

The extremely fast race saw the next three men come across inside Kamworor’s previous record time. World champion Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda was second, followed by Kenyans Rhonex Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso.

Genzebe Dibaba won the women’s race in 1:05:18. That was the fastest ever debut over the distance, according to World Athletics.

