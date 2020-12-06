Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mick Schumacher clinches F2 title ahead of move into F1

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 22:18
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, German Formula Two driver Mick Schumacher talks to the journalists at the Yas Marina racetrack in A...

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, German Formula Two driver Mick Schumacher talks to the journalists at the Yas Marina racetrack in A...

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Mick Schumacher celebrated his impending move into Formula One by clinching the F2 title on Sunday.

He is the son of F1 great Michael Schumacher, who won seven F1 titles and 91 races in a glittering career.

The 21-year-old German driver sounded emotional moments after crossing the line at the season-ending race in Bahrain.

“I have no words,” he said. “Truly amazing.”

After climbing out of the PREMA Racing car, he knelt down by it for several seconds with his hand over his eyes.

Then he hugged members of his team and Sabine Kehm, his agent and a close family friend.

“I feel overwhelmed,” he said after the race. “It's going to take a few days maybe (to sink in)."

His first race in F1 will be with the U.S.-owned Haas team next year.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ