Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 6, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty a.m. showers;31;26;A shower;30;25;S;16;81%;69%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny, nice;32;23;Sunny and nice;28;22;WNW;19;56%;6%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;16;5;Hazy sunshine;15;7;ENE;4;73%;64%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A little p.m. rain;12;8;A shower in the p.m.;15;11;WSW;22;60%;83%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and chilly;5;2;Periods of rain;7;0;S;23;91%;80%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-7;A little icy mix;-2;-4;N;18;78%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;6;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-2;ENE;7;68%;86%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, frigid;-18;-24;Mostly sunny;-15;-21;WSW;8;61%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;SE;13;55%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;18;14;Rain in the morning;18;10;W;11;73%;71%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;20;16;Mostly cloudy;23;17;NW;14;70%;83%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Abundant sunshine;19;8;Hazy sunshine;19;6;N;9;52%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;ESE;7;82%;76%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;19;A thunderstorm;23;20;E;14;88%;78%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;31;20;Hazy sunshine;32;21;N;9;48%;6%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;13;6;Spotty showers;14;7;W;22;66%;70%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;7;-4;Sunny, but chilly;2;-7;WNW;18;21%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;12;5;Cooler with rain;8;3;SE;24;84%;89%;0

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;11;7;A shower in places;8;1;NNE;15;75%;57%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;20;8;A thunderstorm;20;8;SE;9;67%;63%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;WNW;12;76%;57%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasingly windy;11;7;A little rain;8;4;ESE;22;91%;87%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;4;1;Morning rain, cloudy;3;-1;S;13;93%;73%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;7;1;Cloudy with a shower;5;0;NE;25;77%;84%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;11;3;Cooler with rain;6;2;SSE;12;84%;90%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;ENE;14;49%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;18;A t-storm or two;30;18;NE;8;48%;71%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;Hazy sunshine;12;-2;NW;9;62%;13%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;23;14;Partly sunny;27;15;W;17;21%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;24;17;Hazy sunshine;25;16;N;13;69%;7%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;A passing shower;28;20;SSE;6;63%;62%;6

Chennai, India;A shower and t-storm;31;25;Cloudy with showers;29;25;NE;8;89%;98%;2

Chicago, United States;A bit of snow;4;0;Partly sunny;6;0;WSW;8;65%;2%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Hazy sun;30;24;E;9;76%;70%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;8;6;Cloudy;7;3;SE;26;85%;70%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;29;23;Breezy with hazy sun;28;23;NNE;25;56%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;SW;8;50%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;23;A shower or two;33;24;SE;10;66%;59%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;26;13;Hazy sunshine;26;13;WNW;10;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;15;1;Sunny and mild;16;4;SSW;9;16%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;27;18;Hazy sun;28;18;NNE;7;54%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;7;80%;67%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Freezing fog;2;0;Low clouds and fog;5;1;W;14;94%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;10;-1;Rain and drizzle;8;-1;NE;9;50%;81%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;15;12;Spotty showers;18;15;W;29;80%;85%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine;22;13;Mostly cloudy;23;15;NNW;11;53%;8%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower and t-storm;24;16;A stray t-shower;24;16;ENE;10;83%;87%;8

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy;27;19;Mostly cloudy;25;14;N;16;82%;56%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;4;0;Plenty of sun;1;-2;SSE;22;68%;0%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;24;Turning cloudy;33;24;NNE;10;58%;44%;4

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;25;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;NE;10;51%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;Sun and some clouds;29;22;Partly sunny;29;23;ENE;19;59%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;16;Rather cloudy;28;16;E;8;53%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;22;11;Mostly cloudy;20;11;NNW;8;60%;79%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;14;9;Partial sunshine;13;8;ENE;14;82%;75%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;28;25;Cloudy, a downpour;31;25;WSW;16;75%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;29;20;Hazy sunshine;30;23;N;19;37%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;24;13;Clouds and sun;25;14;NNE;12;60%;63%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up;13;-1;Snow to rain;6;1;N;5;70%;85%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;16;Hazy sunshine;32;15;N;10;34%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;19;7;Hazy sunshine;19;8;SE;6;74%;12%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;34;20;Breezy with hazy sun;34;20;NNE;27;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;0;-9;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-9;ESE;16;62%;2%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;NNW;9;62%;28%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SSW;9;66%;100%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;29;20;Hazy sunshine;30;20;E;7;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;6;76%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;14;4;Brief showers;15;4;E;13;66%;80%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;10;76%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;23;19;Decreasing clouds;22;19;SSE;14;72%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;14;11;Spotty showers;15;12;WNW;14;73%;85%;1

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;6;1;Low clouds and fog;3;1;WNW;6;87%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;Partly sunny;21;10;NE;11;44%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;24;Decreasing clouds;30;25;SSW;10;70%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;7;3;Spotty showers;9;4;W;17;75%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;27;Becoming cloudy;31;27;SSW;15;70%;44%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NE;7;83%;68%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-shower in spots;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;N;9;79%;66%;2

Melbourne, Australia;A passing shower;19;10;A shower or two;17;8;SW;25;55%;90%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;23;10;Partly sunny;21;10;NNE;6;50%;64%;5

Miami, United States;Sun and clouds;27;20;Rain and a t-storm;24;13;WNW;14;79%;68%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;0;-9;Sunny, but cold;-4;-10;SE;19;62%;1%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;26;SE;12;61%;10%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;20;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;ENE;16;56%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with some sun;0;-5;Sun and some clouds;-2;-6;N;3;61%;33%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sun;-2;-8;Plenty of sun;-2;-8;SSE;8;56%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;23;Hazy sunshine;34;23;NE;11;34%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sunshine;26;15;Hazy sunshine;27;16;NNE;14;54%;44%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;6;-1;Partly sunny, breezy;5;-2;NW;30;47%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;20;10;ESE;9;72%;28%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-14;-16;Cloudy and cold;-14;-15;SW;17;85%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brilliant sunshine;15;5;Abundant sunshine;14;7;WSW;8;60%;10%;3

Oslo, Norway;Foggy this morning;2;2;A touch of rain;3;1;ENE;11;86%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;-1;-7;Partly sunny;-3;-8;N;15;66%;10%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;Showers;28;24;NE;15;84%;98%;8

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;13;80%;76%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;10;78%;78%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;Low clouds and fog;2;-3;ESE;7;85%;35%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;26;15;Sunny and warmer;32;21;SE;20;35%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Thickening clouds;33;25;N;16;52%;31%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;16;74%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;31;20;Hazy sunshine;32;20;SSE;7;55%;22%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;12;2;A shower;6;0;E;14;76%;64%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;5;-4;Decreasing clouds;3;-11;NW;11;59%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;20;10;Downpours;20;11;ESE;13;64%;78%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;14;10;A shower in places;18;13;SW;18;74%;86%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sun and clouds;29;26;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;E;14;63%;63%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;P.M. snow showers;2;1;A little a.m. snow;4;1;SE;26;72%;77%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;3;-1;Breezy with sunshine;0;-3;SE;24;55%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;N;9;79%;89%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;23;8;Cool with hazy sun;18;7;NNE;13;53%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Morning downpours;11;5;A thunderstorm;12;8;ESE;9;79%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;4;-2;Plenty of sunshine;2;-4;S;11;47%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;15;9;Windy with sunshine;20;10;ENE;31;44%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A thunderstorm;26;17;ENE;14;71%;76%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;29;22;SSE;12;70%;42%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny, humid;28;19;N;12;79%;63%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;Mostly sunny;24;9;E;8;42%;9%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;13;Hazy sun;32;12;SSW;11;33%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and nice;29;22;Increasing clouds;29;23;SSE;10;75%;60%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;11;10;Spotty showers;13;9;WNW;15;86%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;12;7;Cloudy;11;9;S;8;76%;39%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;9;2;Partly sunny;6;-6;NW;10;60%;4%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;15;9;Mainly cloudy;13;9;NNE;16;66%;39%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNW;14;74%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;8;4;Periods of rain;7;2;ESE;17;90%;86%;0

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;E;17;70%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;8;4;Cloudy with a shower;5;2;SSE;17;75%;68%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;31;17;Nice with sunshine;28;15;SW;22;37%;26%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;20;19;A little rain;23;19;ENE;17;79%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;5;0;Plenty of sunshine;3;-3;SSE;21;48%;0%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, cold;5;-4;Turning cloudy;1;-6;E;8;66%;34%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Periods of rain;4;1;A little a.m. rain;3;0;ENE;10;86%;79%;1

Tehran, Iran;Showers, some heavy;6;2;A p.m. shower or two;5;0;SW;8;62%;85%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;21;9;Clearing;23;12;SSE;10;57%;4%;3

Tirana, Albania;Turning out cloudy;22;11;Rain ending, cooler;16;7;ESE;7;75%;78%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Brilliant sunshine;13;6;Sunshine;14;7;NW;9;67%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;0;-4;Low clouds;0;-5;NNW;17;64%;6%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;17;10;Hazy sun and breezy;17;11;WSW;23;40%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler with some sun;15;7;Sunshine;16;10;SSW;17;52%;11%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny;-17;-28;Mostly sunny, cold;-15;-26;SSW;7;59%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;9;6;Rain;9;8;ESE;10;75%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;10;6;A little a.m. rain;9;3;SE;20;86%;83%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;NNE;7;46%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;2;-6;Sunny and breezy;-2;-8;SE;25;51%;1%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;6;0;Periods of sun;4;-2;ESE;28;69%;29%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;17;16;Very windy, a shower;19;17;NNW;49;87%;86%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;22;Hazy sun;32;21;WSW;8;56%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;Clouds and sun;3;-1;NNE;3;59%;63%;2

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:35 GMT+08:00

