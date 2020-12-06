Two Taiwanese die in separate mountaineering accidents

Huang's body being transported out of the mountains by helicopter. (Nantou County Fire Bureau photo) Huang's body being transported out of the mountains by helicopter. (Nantou County Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two men were found dead on Friday and Saturday (Dec. 4-5) in separate incidents after they went solo mountaineering early this week.

The Hsinchu County Fire Bureau said it received a request for help on the night of Nov. 29 from the family of a 64-year-old man surnamed Chien (錢). The relatives reported that Chien had gone to climb Hsinchu County's Nalo Mountain alone, but he did not return home that day as he had intended, according to CNA.

Search teams consisting of firefighters, volunteers, and Hsinchu Forest District Office staff immediately began looking for Chien in the area where he was suspected to have gone missing.

The fire bureau said that after several days’ search, Chien was found dead in a forest under the summit of Nalo Mountain on Saturday.

Most of the mountains in Hsinchu County are lower than 3,000 meters in elevation and covered by broad-leaved evergreen forests, the fire bureau said, adding that there are many hunting trails that can be confusing to hikers.

In a separate incident, a man living in Pingtung County surnamed Huang (黃) was found dead in a river valley in Xiuguluan Mountain.

Huang, 24, had ridden a scooter from his home in Pingtung County on Nov. 30 to Nantou County’s Sinyi Township and stayed there overnight. He rode very early the next morning to a trailhead in neighboring Tongpu, from which he set out to climb Xiuguluan Mountain.

He had planned to scale the mountain in two days, starting out early on Dec. 1, staying the night in Baiyang Mine Cabin, and returning on Dec. 2. However, things did not go as planned, and his family reported him missing after he fell out of contact.

The Nantou County Fire Bureau said that it had sent a request to Huang’s telecom carrier for the locations where his cellphone had last emitted signals. The data indicated that he had been active around Tongpu, Lele Cabin, and Yinu Waterfall from 2-4 a.m. on Dec. 1, but there was no movement after that.

Taking into consideration the several recent landslides in the area, search personnel did not exclude the possibility that Huang might have slipped and fallen into the valley while walking at night. As they had feared, firefighters found his body at the bottom of a valley below a landslide on Friday.

Hsinchu County Fire Bureau reminds the adventurous-minded that if their mobile phones have no signal in a mountainous area, they can dial 112 or send a description of their location via text message, which will put them through to emergency services. Another option is to ascend to a mountain ridge, where it is much easier to get a signal and call for help.