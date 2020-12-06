Alexa
Cigarette litterbug receives 22 tickets in 2 hours in southern Taiwan

Reckless behavior recorded and reported, costing offender over US$900

  2553
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/06 17:39
(Facebook photo)

(Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A driver has received 22 notices after discarding 22 cigarette butts from their car within two hours in south Taiwan.

A Facebook user on Saturday (Dec. 5) posted photos of a pile of violation tickets issued by Kaohsiung City's Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB) that indicated the illegal disposal of 22 cigarette butts in the area over two hours on Sept. 28.

The environmentally unfriendly behavior was recorded by a passerby and reported to the authorities. The offense could incur a fine of between NT$1,200 (US$42) and NT$6,000 in accordance with Article 27 of the Waste Disposal Act.

According to the Kaohsiung EPB, the person accumulated NT$26,400 (US$935) in fines based on the 22 tickets, but they can be challenged. The individual who reported the offense will receive a reward of 15 percent of the total fine, or NT$3,960, if the fine is paid, wrote Liberty Times.
cigarette
Waste Disposal Act
fine
littering

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:34 GMT+08:00

