Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Men's World Cup in Italy moved to Monday amid heavy snowfall

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 15:58
Switzerland's Justin Murisier competes during the second run of an alpine ski, World Cup men's giant slalom in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy, Saturda...

Switzerland's Justin Murisier competes during the second run of an alpine ski, World Cup men's giant slalom in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy, Saturda...

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy (AP) — The second men's World Cup giant slalom this weekend was postponed for a day and moved to Monday as heavy snowfall in the Italian Alps made the race impossible on Sunday.

The International Ski Federation said that “for today’s race the safety for athletes cannot be guaranteed.”

FIS said the start times remained the same for Monday's race, with the first run starting at 10 a.m. local time (9:00 GMT) and the second at 1 p.m. (12:00 GMT).

Monday had already been scheduled as a possible reserve day after weather predictions looked unfavorable for days.

A giant slalom took place on Saturday after course workers cleared the slope of up to 80 centimeters (31 inches) of fresh snow,.

The race was won by Filip Zubcic of Croatia.

The event was moved from Val d’Isere because of a lack of snow in the French resort.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ