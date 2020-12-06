Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 6) announced 22 new confirmed imported cases of COVID-19, with 20 coming from Indonesia and two from the Philippines, bringing Taiwan's total number of cases so far to 716.

The CECC said that it has increased coronavirus testing on Indonesian migrant workers at quarantine centers across the country, as there has been a dramatic increase in positive cases hailing from the archipelago country, according to the center’s Sunday press release.

The 20 infected Indonesian migrants, consisting of 16 women and four men aged 20 to 50, arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 12 and Dec. 2. Two have been experiencing symptoms, but the rest have been asymptomatic.

Case No. 699 began to experience a stuffy nose and diarrhea on Dec. 1. Case No. 701 started experiencing sore muscles, joint pain, vomiting, and loss of the sense of taste on the same day.

The two Filipinos, one woman and one man, recently came to Taiwan to work. They are both in their 20s and are asymptomatic.

According to CECC statistics, 624 of Taiwan's 716 confirmed COVID-19 cases were imported; 55 were local; 36 came from the Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet;" and one case is being classified as unresolved.

Of the confirmed cases, there have been 7 deaths, and 574 patients have been released from isolation, while 135 patients remain hospitalized.