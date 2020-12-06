Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases

20 confirmed cases came from Indonesia, 2 originated in Philippines

  7047
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/06 16:33
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 6) announced 22 new confirmed imported cases of COVID-19, with 20 coming from Indonesia and two from the Philippines, bringing Taiwan's total number of cases so far to 716.

The CECC said that it has increased coronavirus testing on Indonesian migrant workers at quarantine centers across the country, as there has been a dramatic increase in positive cases hailing from the archipelago country, according to the center’s Sunday press release.

The 20 infected Indonesian migrants, consisting of 16 women and four men aged 20 to 50, arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 12 and Dec. 2. Two have been experiencing symptoms, but the rest have been asymptomatic.

Case No. 699 began to experience a stuffy nose and diarrhea on Dec. 1. Case No. 701 started experiencing sore muscles, joint pain, vomiting, and loss of the sense of taste on the same day.

The two Filipinos, one woman and one man, recently came to Taiwan to work. They are both in their 20s and are asymptomatic.

According to CECC statistics, 624 of Taiwan's 716 confirmed COVID-19 cases were imported; 55 were local; 36 came from the Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet;" and one case is being classified as unresolved.

Of the confirmed cases, there have been 7 deaths, and 574 patients have been released from isolation, while 135 patients remain hospitalized.
COVID-19
Indonesian migrant workers
CECC
Filipinos
quarantine centers

RELATED ARTICLES

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
2020/12/08 16:59
Taiwanese man contracts Covid in China, despite Beijing's claims of 'zero' cases
Taiwanese man contracts Covid in China, despite Beijing's claims of 'zero' cases
2020/12/08 15:32
NCKUH showcases innovative medical solutions at Taiwan Healthcare Expo
NCKUH showcases innovative medical solutions at Taiwan Healthcare Expo
2020/12/08 09:51
Taiwan's US envoy calls for equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around world
Taiwan's US envoy calls for equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around world
2020/12/07 17:41
Treating Indonesian workers for COVID-19 could cost Taiwan US$3.5 million
Treating Indonesian workers for COVID-19 could cost Taiwan US$3.5 million
2020/12/07 11:51

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ