Rahane 108 not out for India A on 1st day of tour match

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 15:27
SYDNEY (AP) — Ajinkya Rahane finished unbeaten on 108 as India A went to stumps at Sydney’s Drummoyne Oval after the first day of a tour match against Australia A on Sunday on 237 for eight.

The match features many of the players expected to take part in the four-test series beginning in Adelaide on Dec. 17 and continuing in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over the next month.

The right-handed Rahane was consistent throughout his 227-ball innings, fighting through a tough period early before driving superbly through the covers and cutting when given width.

Tipped as a captain in waiting, Rahane could well take skipper Virat Kohli’s spot at No. 4 once Kohli leaves after the Adelaide day-night test for the birth of his first child.

James Pattinson, meanwhile, finished with figures of 3-58 for Australia A, claiming the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandra Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara. Travis Head and Michael Neser took two wickets each.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:33 GMT+08:00

