Strong throws 3 TDs to Horton, Nevada beats Fresno St. 37-26

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 14:52
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Carson Strong threw three of his career-high five touchdown passes to Tory Horton and Nevada beat Fresno State 37-26 on Saturday night in a key Mountain West Conference matchup.

Nevada (6-1, 6-1) kept pace with San Jose State (5-0, 5-0), which beat Hawaii 35-24 earlier Saturday.

Horton, a freshman from Fresno, California, caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and an 85-yarder early in the fourth. On third-and-10, he beat and then jumped over a defender in the end zone for a 32-yard score with 5:32 to play.

Strong completed 23 of 39 passes for 354 yards. Horton finished with five catches for 148 yards.

Fresno State's Jake Haener threw a program-high 65 passes, completing 41 including a pair of touchdown passes. He surpassed Brian Burrell, who had 59 pass attempts against Nebraska on Nov. 13, 2014.

Keric Wheatfall had 113 yards receiving and a 19-yard touchdown catch for the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2). Jalen Cropper added 107 yards receiving and Zane Pope another 96 yards with a 21-yard touchdown catch late in the game.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:32 GMT+08:00

