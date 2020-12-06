Alexa
Harding's late 3-pointer helps BYU edge Utah State 67-64

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 13:13
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello had 23 points, Connor Harding made a late 3-pointer and BYU narrowly beat Utah State 67-64 on Saturday night.

Harding's 3-point shot broke a 61-61 tie with 57 seconds remaining. Utah State pulled to 65-64, but Barcello made two free throws with sevens seconds left and then the Aggies' Rollie Worster missed a 3-pointer.

Barcello shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. Caleb Lohner had 11 points for BYU (5-1). Matt Haarms added four blocks. Harding finished with seven points.

Neemias Queta had 18 points and four assists for the Aggies (1-3). Marco Anthony added 17 points and seven rebounds. Worster had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:32 GMT+08:00

