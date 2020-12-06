Alexa
Taiwan Statebuilding Party chairman unconcerned about Beijing's list of Taiwan independence activists

Those included on the list should act as if they have received a medal: Chen I-chi

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/06 12:38
Taiwan Statebuilding Party Chairman Chen I-qi.

Taiwan Statebuilding Party Chairman Chen I-qi. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) Chairman Chen I-chi (陳奕齊) on Sunday (Dec. 5) stated people should not be concerned if they are on China’s list of Taiwanese independence activists but instead treat it as a medal of honor.

The Taiwanese independence group World United Formosans for Independence (WUFI) celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday afternoon at the 228 Memorial Museum. The group pointed out that China had drafted a list of “die-hard” Taiwan independence activists last month, adding that Beijing did not realize its decision will only inspire more Taiwanese to defend the nation and reject China’s unification dream, according to CNA.

During the celebration, Academia Historia Director Chen I-shen (陳儀深) took out a 2008 Chinese publication titled "Taiwan Independence Organizations and Figures," revealing that some Taiwanese in the U.S. had expressed concern about being included on the list. However, he said there was no need to worry, as the information was old and not very accurate, suggesting that the newly drafted list would probably be just as outdated.

Chen I-chi said afterward in an interview that he was not aware of China’s recent list. Being included on the list should be like receiving a medal of honor, he explained.

Hong Kong pro-Beijing newspaper Ta Kung Pao (大公報) reported last month that China is planning to make a list of so-called criminals who "blatantly voice support for pro-Taiwan independence," and the list will allegedly include those financing related activities. Individuals "making outrageous pro-Taiwan independence statements, seeking Taiwan independence, and financing separatist activities" will be subject to harsh penalties with no statute of limitations, the newspaper wrote.
Taiwan independence
Taiwan Statebuilding Party
World United Formosans for Independence

