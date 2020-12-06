Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Catto leads Florida Gulf Coast over Florida National 91-74

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 11:29
Catto leads Florida Gulf Coast over Florida National 91-74

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Catto had 23 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Florida National 91-74 on Saturday night.

Jalen Warren added 20 points and six assists for for Florida Gulf Coast (2-1). Cyrus Largie had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Eli Abaev added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Kenneth Santos had 28 points and six rebounds for the Conquistadors. Jeffery Hernandez added 21 points. Jose Benitez had nine points, 10 assists and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ