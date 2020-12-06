Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan mulls limited resumption of inbound tourism from spring: Reports

  852
By  REUTERS
2020/12/06 12:18
Visitors walking through torii gates at Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine in Kyoto, Japan. (Reuters photo)

Visitors walking through torii gates at Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine in Kyoto, Japan. (Reuters photo)

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration is leaning toward allowing small tour groups from Asian countries where coronavirus infections are well under control, such as China and Taiwan, the Asahi reported without citing sources.

Japanese government officials did not return calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Suga’s government has launched a subsidy programme to revive domestic tourism, a key driver of economic growth in recent years, but the scheme has been criticised because Japan is struggling with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

New cases have spiked to record highs in Tokyo and Osaka. The number of serious cases nationwide has also risen to a record.

Under the new plan, tourists would have to test negative for the coronavirus and submit a detailed travel itinerary before entering, the Asahi said. They would travel only by hired coach and would be separated from other customers at their hotel and sightseeing destinations, it said.

Tourists would also be required to use a tracing app and give daily updates on their health, the report said.

A limited number of people are now allowed to travel to Japan for business but are requested to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics was scheduled for this year but was pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Progress in rolling out coronavirus vaccines has raised hope that global tourism can start to slowly recover from paralysing travel restrictions put in place to curb the outbreak.
Yohihide Suga
travel bubble

RELATED ARTICLES

Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
2020/12/01 17:42
Thailand sees first trickle of tourists in October as curbs ease
Thailand sees first trickle of tourists in October as curbs ease
2020/11/26 21:30
Okinawa hopes flights from Taiwan can resume in March
Okinawa hopes flights from Taiwan can resume in March
2020/11/26 15:32
Taiwan and Thailand lead way in post-pandemic travel recovery: Agoda
Taiwan and Thailand lead way in post-pandemic travel recovery: Agoda
2020/11/24 17:13
Australia considering ‘travel bubble’ with Taiwan
Australia considering ‘travel bubble’ with Taiwan
2020/11/12 15:26

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ