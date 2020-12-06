Alexa
San Jose St. plays first game in 3 weeks, beats Hawaii 35-24

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 11:00
HONOLULU (AP) — Tyler Nevens and Kairee Robinson each had over 100 yards rushing and combined for three touchdowns, and San Jose State played its first game in three weeks and beat Hawaii 35-24 on Saturday.

San Jose State (5-0, 5-0 Mountain West Conference), which had games canceled against Fresno State and Boise State, had its originally scheduled home matchup with Hawaii relocated from CEFCU Stadium due to new COVID-19 guidelines in Santa Clara County. The Spartans beat UNLV 34-17 on Nov. 14.

Nevens had 16 carries for 152 yards. He broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run and a 10-yard score, each in the first quarter. Robinson ran 17 times for 111 yards, including a 2-yard TD run that capped an 18-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter.

The Spartans' Nick Starkel was 11 of 23 passing for 167 yards. He tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Holiness, and a 50-yard score to Tre Walker in the fourth quarter.

Chevan Cordeiro completed 28 of 42 passes, threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score for Hawaii (3-4, 3-4).

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:29 GMT+08:00

