Georgia Southern stays undefeated at home, beats FAU 20-3

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 10:13
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Logan Wright ran 12 times for 57 yards and a score and caught two passes for 65 yards to help Georgia Southern beat Florida Atlantic 20-3 on Saturday.

The Eagles (7-4), who improved to 6-0 at home, ran 59 times for 269 yards — Justin Tomlin kept it 20 times for 78 yards rushing and passed for 70 yards and Gerald Green carried 16 times for 74 yards.

Georgia Southern was plus-4 in turnovers, recovering both of FAU’s fumbles and intercepting two of Javion Posey’s passes. The Eagles converted 6 of 14 third downs while holding the Owls to just 2 of 10.

FAU (5-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped and failed to score a TD for the first time since a 52-3 loss to Western Kentucky on Oct. 29, 2016. The Owls will still have a chance to win the Conference USA East title when they face Southern Miss on Thursday.

Posey finished with 107 yards passing and 61 yards rushing for FAU.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:28 GMT+08:00

