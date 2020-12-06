Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jets release WR Hogan from IR, elevate 2 from practice squad

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 10:13
Jets release WR Hogan from IR, elevate 2 from practice squad

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets released veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan from injured reserve Saturday and elevated defensive back Elijah Campbell and linebacker Noah Dawkins from the practice squad.

Campbell and Dawkins will be eligible to play in the winless Jets' home game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hogan signed with New York in the middle of training camp because of various injuries at the wide receiver spot. He caught 14 passes for 118 yards in five games, including four starts, before suffering a high ankle sprain against Arizona in Week 5.

Campbell was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Nov. 3. He previously played in the XFL and the Alliance of American Football after being signed by Cleveland in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa.

Dawkins played mostly on special teams in 10 games last season with Tampa Bay after he was signed off Cincinnati's practice squad. He was originally signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel. The Jets signed him to their practice squad in September.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ