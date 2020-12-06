Alexa
Gordon scores 23 to carry Samford over Belmont 96-83

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 09:34
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Myron Gordon scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Samford handed undefeated Belmont its first loss, 96-83, Saturday night.

Jacob Tryon added 16 points with four 3-pointers for Samford (2-1). A.J. Staton-McCray added 15 points and six rebounds. Christian Guess had 13 points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs made 14 3-point shots.

The win was Samford's first at Belmont since Dec. 11, 1999.

Luke Smith led the Bruins (3-1) with 24 points, Nick Muszynski added 19 and JaCobi Wood 17. Belmont, normally a hot-shooting team distance, was 10-for-41 from beyond the arc.

Samford jumped to an early 48-29 lead late in the first half. When Guess was ejected after a second technical foul with 12:05 left to play, Belmont was able to cut the gap to 76-73 with 5:25 to go.

Samford responded with 3-pointers from Staton-McCray and Preston Parks and made 11 free throws in the last 2:24.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:28 GMT+08:00

