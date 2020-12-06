Alexa
Rescuers locate 2 bodies at Nicaragua mine collapse

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 09:36
Rescuers locate 2 bodies at Nicaragua mine collapse

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Rescue workers on Saturday recovered the bodies of two miners killed in the collapse of a wildcat gold mine near the border with Costa Rica, but as many as 13 others remain missing.

The mayor of Río San Juan province said the bodies of two miners, aged 20 and 28, had been recovered.

Mayor Johnny Gutiérrez said community members, soldiers, firefighters and police continued to dig at the site, where other miners are still missing. One injured miner was able to escape and report the collapse.

Local media say between 10 and 15 miners were buried when a tunnel at the unregistered mine collapsed Friday.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:28 GMT+08:00

