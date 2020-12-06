Alexa
Archie leads Georgia Southern over SC-Upstate 72-69

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 09:40
Archie leads Georgia Southern over SC-Upstate 72-69

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kaden Archie had a career-high 23 points and converted a three-point play with a second left as Georgia Southern edged past South Carolina Upstate 72-69 on Saturday night.

Eric Boone had 13 points and eight rebounds for Georgia Southern (3-0). Elijah McCadden added 12 points. Andrei Savrasov had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Everette Hammond had 14 points for the Spartans (0-4). Bryson Mozone added 13 points. Dalvin White had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:28 GMT+08:00

