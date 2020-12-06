Alexa
Moody, Arkansas decimate cold-shooting Lipscomb 86-50

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 09:50
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Moses Moody scored 18 points and JD Notae scored 12 and Arkansas beat Lipscomb 86-50 on Saturday.

Vance Jackson scored 10 points and 11 players for Arkansas (4-0) entered the scoring column. Arkansas entered the game with five players — Moody, Justin Smith, Connor Vanover, Desi Sills and Notae — averaging double-digit scoring.

The Razorbacks built a 20-2 lead within the first five minutes and were never threatened by last year's Atlantic Sun Conference champions.

Arkansas shot 33 for 66 and took just more than half their shot-attempts (34) from 3-point range. The Razorbacks made just 11 (32.4%) from behind the arc.

Ahsan Asadullah led Lipscomb with 10 points. Parker Hazen grabbed 10 rebounds which was just one shy of tying his career high.

The Bisons were 15-for-59 (25.4%) shooting — including 5 for 21 from 3-point range — and 15 for 27 (55.6%) from the foul line.

It was the second-ever meeting between the programs. The Razorbacks won the previous meeting 83-54 on Dec. 20, 2004.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:28 GMT+08:00

