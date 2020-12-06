Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rucker sets FBS freshman receiving record in A-State win

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 08:09
Rucker sets FBS freshman receiving record in A-State win

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Corey Rucker set the NCAA FBS record for a freshman with 310 yards receiving and caught four touchdown passes to help Arkansas State beat UL Monroe 48-15 on Saturday.

Rucker, who caught nine passes, surpassed C.J. Johnson (283 yards, East Carolina vs. Cincinnati, 2019) for the FBS freshman record and Lennie Johnson (284 yards, Arkansas State vs. Missouri State, 1997) for the program record. His four TD receptions tied a program record with Omar Bayless (2019) and Alfred Bentley (1959).

Rucker's longest TD catch was a 66-yard reception to make it 35-7 in the first minute of the third quarter. Rucker had catches of 69 and 55 yards in the first quarter and a 31-yard TD catch in the fourth.

The Red Wolves (4-7, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) had 511 yards passing. Layne Hatcher threw for 326 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, and Logan Bonner added 185 yards passing. Jeff Foreman caught four passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeremy Hunt was 20 of 34 for 203 yards and a touchdown for the Warhawks (0-10, 0-7).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ