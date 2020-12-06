Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

2 young girls killed by stray bullets in Rio neighborhood

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/06 07:53
2 young girls killed by stray bullets in Rio neighborhood

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Grieving families held funerals Saturday for two young children killed by bullets while playing outside their homes in Rio de Janeiro’s Baixada Fluminense region.

The 4- and 7-year old girls, cousins, were hit in the head in the abdomen, respectively, Friday night.

Weeping and cries of “justice” were heard Saturday at their funerals at Rio’s Nossa Senhora das Graças Cemetery, reflecting the families’ assertion that the children were killed by police bullets.

In an email sent to the Associated Press, Military Police denied there were shots fired by military police. The statement said: “a police team from the 15th Police Battalion was on patrol when gunshots were heard and the team continued on the move.” It said investigation will be carried out.

The grandmother of 7-year-old Rebeca Beatriz Rodrigues dos Santos, Lídia da Silva Moreira Santos, who is also the aunt of 4-year-old Emily Victória Silva dos Santos, said that when she arrived home from work around 8 p.m. on Friday she saw police shooting toward the community where the families lived.

Relative Ana Lúcia Alves de Souza, 51, denied there had been an exchange of gunfire with police.

“What is their preparation that the police cannot distinguish between an adult and a child? There was no exchange of gunfire. Emily was shot in the head,” she said.

The NGO Fogo Cruzado, or Crossfire, said that with the shooting deaths of Emily and Rebeca 22 children under 12 have been hit by stray bullets in 2020, eight of whom have died.

Emily’s father said emotionally: “I’m burying my daughter, who hasn’t lived at all.

___

AP video producer Diarlei Rodrigues and video journalist Lucas Dumphreys contributed to this report.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ