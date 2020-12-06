Alexa
Ross scores career-high 33, leads Iona past Hofstra 82-74

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 07:46
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Ross had a career-high 33 points as Iona beat Hofstra 82-74 on Saturday.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Iona (1-1). Dylan van Eyck added 14 points. Berrick JeanLouis had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Tareq Coburn scored a career-high 28 points for the Pride (1-2). Isaac Kante added 17 points. Jalen Ray had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:26 GMT+08:00

