Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Finke leads Wright State over Miami (Ohio) 71-47

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 07:37
Finke leads Wright State over Miami (Ohio) 71-47

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tim Finke tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wright St. to a 71-47 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 16 points for Wright St. (1-1). Grant Basile added 14 points and three blocks. Loudon Love had 11 points.

Dalonte Brown had seven rebounds for the RedHawks (1-1).

Dae Dae Grant, the RedHawks’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 21.0 points per game, scored three points on 1-of-12 shooting. Mekhi Lairy, whose 14.0 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the RedHawks, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ