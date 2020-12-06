Alexa
Matt Pile's OT dunk gets Omaha past SIU-Edwardsville 65-63

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 07:12
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Matt Pile had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and scored on a two-handed dunk in the final second of overtime to carry Nebraska Omaha to a 65-63 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Ayo Akinwole had 16 points and six rebounds for Nebraska Omaha (2-4).

Mike Adewunmi had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (2-3). Courtney Carter added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

