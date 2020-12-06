Alexa
Titans suspend top pick vs. Browns for violating club rules

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 06:29
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have suspended top draft pick Isaiah Wilson for Sunday's game for violating club rules after already declaring the rookie out against the Cleveland Browns.

The Titans announced the move Saturday while elevating linebacker Tuzar Skipper as a COVID-19 replacement and offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse from the practice squad for the game. Both will revert back after the game.

Tennessee didn't specify what Wilson did in placing him on the reserve-suspended list. The No. 29 pick overall out of Georgia made his season debut last week, playing three offensive snaps and one on special teams even with the Titans having a pair of tackles on injured reserve.

Wilson has had two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the first at the beginning of training camp.

He had only been off the reserve/COVID-19 list 12 days in August before Tennessee State University police responded to the smell of marijuana at an off-campus apartment on Aug. 15 and wrote that the player went to the second-floor balcony where he appeared to briefly consider jumping.

The rookie was arrested in September and charged with drunken driving after he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall.

Wilson was added to the injury report Thursday with an illness that kept him from practicing Thursday or Friday.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:24 GMT+08:00

