Hall scores 17 to carry Loyola of Chicago past Lewis 76-48

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 06:39
CHICAGO (AP) — Tate Hall had 17 points as Loyola of Chicago easily won its season opener, beating Lewis 76-48 on Saturday.

Lucas Williamson had 10 points for Loyola of Chicago (1-0). Cooper Kaifes added six rebounds. Cameron Krutwig had three blocks.

Trevian Bell had 7 points for the Flyers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:23 GMT+08:00

