Jean-Baptiste leads Chattanooga over N. Kentucky 79-72

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 06:42
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste tied his career high with 25 points as Chattanooga beat Northern Kentucky 79-72 on Saturday.

Stefan Kenic had 17 points and seven assists for Chattanooga (3-0). Josh Ayeni added 14 points. Trey Doomes had 10 points.

Malachi Smith, whose 17 points per game heading into the contest led the Mocs, had only 6 points (3 of 10).

Marques Warrick had 13 points for the Norse (2-1). Trevon Faulkner added 13 points. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. Adrian Nelson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Trey Robinson, the Norse’s second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Chattanooga matches up against Middle Tennessee on the road on Monday. Northern Kentucky plays Butler on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:23 GMT+08:00

