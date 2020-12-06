Alexa
Lions cut Hall and downgrade Swift to doubtful to play Bears

By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 06:26
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall runs into the end zone after a 55-yard reception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game...

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions released receiver Marvin Hall and tight end Isaac Nauta on Saturday.

The Lions also downgraded running back D’Andre Swift to doubtful for their game Sunday at Chicago due to an illness.

Detroit (4-7) will face the Bears (5-6) led by interim coach Darrell Bevell. The Lions fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last week.

The Lions activated cornerback Darryl Roberts from the injured list to bolster their banged-up secondary against Chicago. They also signed defensive tackle Frank Herron off the practice squad and elevated safety Bobby Price from the practice squad.

Hall, who also played for the Atlanta Falcons, had 17 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns this season and averaged 23 yards on 24 receptions over two seasons with the Lions.

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:23 GMT+08:00

