By  Associated Press
2020/12/06 06:28
Marin, Jones lead S. Utah over Montana 75-74

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dre Marin and Tevian Jones scored 19 points apiece as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Montana 75-74 on Saturday. Maizen Fausett added 16 points for the Thunderbirds. Fausett also had nine rebounds.

John Knight III had six rebounds for Southern Utah (3-1, 2-0 Big Sky Conference).

Kyle Owens scored a career-high 21 points for the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-2). Cameron Parker added 19 points and six assists. Michael Steadman had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Grizzlies on the season. Southern Utah defeated Montana 64-63 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

